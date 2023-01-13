Husband of Missing Mom Allegedly Threatened to Kill Her

In the latest round of bad press for Brian Walshe, a police complaint just discovered by WCVB reveals Ana Walshe, his now-missing wife, told authorities in 2014 that Brian Walshe threatened to kill her. Ana Walshe was not yet married to him at the time, and told police that he "made a statement over the telephone that he was going to kill [Ana] and her friend." An investigation into potential felony threats was opened, but Ana Walshe did not cooperate, so it was ultimately closed. Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading investigators after his wife disappeared; the couple's children, ages 2, 4, and 6, are in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

Brian Walshe is currently awaiting sentencing in another case related to him trying to sell fake Andy Warhol paintings on eBay, and he was required to get permission each time he left his home. On January 1, the day Ana Walshe vanished, and the day following, investigators reported that they either could not substantiate his claims of where he was or that he went to additional, unapproved places—like the Home Depot where, on January 2, surveillance video shows him buying cleaning supplies, tape, and drop cloths with cash, while wearing a surgical mask.

A family friend who was among the last people to see Ana Walshe tells CBS News that a New Year's Eve party at the Walshe home was "festive" and featured an "elaborate meal" cooked by Brian Walshe. "There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the new year, problems on hold." But a week prior to the holiday, Ana Walshe's mother, who lives in Serbia, tells Fox News her daughter had asked her to come to the US. "She just said, ‘Please, mama. Come tomorrow.' Which means, that clearly, there must have been some problems." Her mother also says Ana Walshe tried to call her, Walshe's sister, and Walshe's maid-of-honor around 1am on January 1, but the calls were all missed. (Read more Ana Walshe stories.)