Mom of 3 Set Out on a Work Trip, Disappeared

A Massachusetts mother of three vanished on the first day of 2023, and now her husband has been arrested for allegedly misleading investigators. Ana Walshe, 39, left home to catch a ride share that was to take her to Boston Logan International Airport, where she would board a flight for a work trip. It's not clear whether she took the ride share, but she never made it onto the flight, and both her husband and her employer reported her missing several days later when she missed work activities in Washington, DC, CNN reports. On Sunday, a week after she was last seen, her husband Brian Walshe, 46, was taken into custody, NBC Boston reports.

Police have not released details on how Brian Walshe allegedly misled investigators, but he has a history with law enforcement dating back to a 2016 scheme to sell replicas of famous paintings on eBay. He pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges in 2021. Meanwhile, while the investigation into Ana Walshe's disappearance continues, the Massachusetts State Police said Saturday that the "ground search" related to her disappearance had "concluded" after two days of searching the wooded area around her home in Cohasset, including a small stream and pool, yielded "negative results." (Read more Massachusetts stories.)