A San Francisco gallery owner filmed hosing down a homeless woman on the sidewalk has been charged. Collier Gwin of the Foster Gwin Gallery was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery on Wednesday following an arrest warrant issued by San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable," tweeted Jenkins. "Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions." He faces up to six months in prison and a $2,000 fine if convicted, per the BBC. The victim didn't pursue charges following the Jan. 9 incident. However, there was enough evidence—including the video footage—for prosecutors to proceed with the case, per KGO.

The video triggered an uproar, as did Gwin's initial refusal to apology. Some responded by vandalizing his gallery and attacking it online. "The vandalism at Foster Gwin gallery is also completely unacceptable and must stop—two wrongs do not make a right," Jenkins wrote. Gwin later backtracked, saying he was very sorry for his indefensible actions. He also said he'd sought help for the woman after allowing her to sleep in his doorway and was forced to clean up after her. A neighbor tells KGO that the woman left "food all over the sidewalk ... and she screamed a lot and we could hear it in the building. It was tough, [she] needs help." Police previously said the woman was "provided multiple service options." Neighbors tell KGO they haven't seen her since the incident. (Read more San Francisco stories.)