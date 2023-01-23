2 Students Fatally Shot at Des Moines Outreach Center

Two students were killed and an employee was seriously injured in what police say was a "targeted" shooting at a Des Moines educational outreach program Monday afternoon. Police spokesperson Paul Parizek said three people were taken into custody when a car was stopped around 20 minutes later, the Des Moines Register reports. Parizek said two suspects remained in the vehicle and a third was tracked down by officers using a K-9. The victims were part of the Starts Right Here program for at-risk youth founded by rapper Will Keeps. Starts Right Here is a partner of Des Moines Public Schools but no DMPS were at the outreach center at the time of the shooting, reports KCCI.

Police said the two students died after being hospitalized with critical injuries. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she was "shocked and saddened to hear about the shooting," the AP reports. "I’ve seen first-hand how hard Will Keeps and his staff works to help at-risk kids through this alternative education program," the governor, who serves on an advisory board for Starts Right Here, said in a statement. "My heart breaks for them, these kids and their families."

Starts Right Here serves 40 to 50 students at a time, including some excluded from the school system for behavioral issues, the Register reports. Parizek said at a press conference Monday that Starts Right Here is a program to "pick up the slack" and "help kids who need help the most, the ones who aren’t getting the services that they need for a variety of different reasons," the New York Times reports. "To have it happen here is just, it’s going to be a horrible impact on the community," he said of the shooting. He said that while the motive is unclear, "there was nothing random" about the attack. (Read more Des Moines stories.)