With One Misstep, Dog Shoots, Kills Hunter

A dog fatally shot a member of its hunting party over the weekend. Yes, you read that correctly. The dog stepped on a loaded rifle in the backseat of a pickup truck Saturday morning in Kansas' Sumner County, the sheriff's office said, per KAKE. The gun went off, with a bullet striking the back of a 30-year-old man in the front passenger seat, per NBC News. Deputies responded within minutes to a country road near Geuda Springs, roughly 50 miles south of Wichita, and began CPR, but the man died at the scene, according to the outlet. His name has not been released, nor has the name of the person in the driver's seat, believed to be the dog's owner. (A dog previously shot his owner in Iowa.)