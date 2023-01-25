Brother of Missing Actor: I Know 'He Has Gone'

The brother of Julian Sands is losing hope that the actor will be found alive 12 days after he was reported missing in California. "He has not yet been declared missing, presumed dead, but I know in my heart that he has gone," Nick Sands tells the UK's Telegraph & Argus. "Julian liked to say, 'I have never had a holiday, but I do rest occasionally.' Well, he's resting now in a place he would truly approve of." He describes the San Gabriel Mountains as his brother's "favorite place" in Los Angeles. Julian Sands failed to return from a hike in the Baldy Bowl area near Mount Baldy on Jan. 13, per the Guardian.

"No evidence of his current location has been discovered," the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says in a statement, per the AP. It adds that some higher elevation areas have yet to be searched due to poor conditions, per the BBC. "The search will continue, weather and ground conditions permitting," the statement notes. Nick Sands isn't entirely without hope. "It would be just like him to walk out of there and prove me wrong," he tells the Telegraph & Argus of his 65-year-old brother, who starred in films including 1985's A Room With a View and 1995's Leaving Las Vegas. He describes his sibling as an "extremely experienced and resilient hiker," per the Guardian.

At least two hikers have died in the San Gabriel Mountains in the past month amid treacherous conditions. Two other hikers have been reported missing since Sands' disappearance. Jin Chung, a 75-year-old North Hollywood resident who failed to return from a hike on Mount Baldy on Sunday, was found alive on Tuesday with "a leg injury and some weather-related injuries," per the AP. Hawthorne resident Bob Gregory, who didn't return from a hike near Mount Islip on Jan. 16, remains missing along with Sands, who once told the BBC that his idea of happiness was "close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning." (Read more missing person stories.)