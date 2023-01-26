Russia Responds to Tank News With Fresh Wave of Missiles

"Explosions have been heard in Kyiv—stay in your shelters" authorities in the Ukrainian capital warned Thursday, a day after Germany and the US confirmed that they would supply the country with dozens of modern tanks. As has happened after previous Ukrainian successes, Russia fired a barrage of missiles across the country, hitting energy infrastructure and killing at least one person, Reuters reports. Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv said one person was killed in a missile strike, which was the first death in the capital from a Russian attack since New Year's Eve, reports the AP. Odesa regional governor Maksym Marchenko said energy facilities were damaged in Odesa and other regions.

Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine's top general, said all but eight of dozens of missiles Russia fired at Ukraine were shot down, the Guardian reports. "The goal of the Russians remains unchanged: psychological pressure on Ukrainians and the destruction of critical infrastructure," the general wrote on Telegram. "But we cannot be broken!" Zaluzhny said 55 missiles were fired but other officials put the total at around 30. Ukraine's air force said dozens of Iranian-made "suicide drones" were shot down overnight, hours before the wave of missiles, reports the BBC.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday night that Moscow views the sending of tanks as "direct involvement" in the war. "There are constant statements from European capitals and from Washington that the sending of various weapons systems, including tanks, to Ukraine in no way means the involvement of these countries or NATO in the hostilities that are taking place in Ukraine," he said, per the Guardian. "We categorically disagree. In Moscow, everything that both the alliance and the capitals I mentioned are doing is perceived as direct involvement in the conflict. We see that it is growing." (Read more Russia-Ukraine war stories.)