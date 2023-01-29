Pelosi Beating Suspect Wishes He'd Hurt More

Not only does he have no remorse over beating Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer, fracturing his skill, David DePape said he had a list of political opponents and was "sorry I didn't get more of them." DePape made the comments in a phone call to a reporter from his jail cell in San Francisco, where he's being held on state and federal charges including attempted murder, the New York Times reports. He had called Amber Lee, a reporter for KTVU, on Friday and said he wanted to make a statement. The attack at the home of Pelosi and his wife, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in October was captured on video released on Friday.

The statement reflected right-wing conspiracy theories, which he also cited to police after his arrest. DePape said he had collected "names and addresses" of those he said are destroying American freedom, adding that he wanted to "have a heart-to-heart chat about their bad behavior," per CNN. In hindsight, he told Lee, he "should have come better prepared." DePape told police his plan was to kidnap and harm Nancy Pelosi, who wasn't home that night. The call lasted about five minutes, and the suspect did not take questions. "DePape said he didn’t want to jeopardize his case," the station reported. If convicted of the charges, DePape could be sentenced to life in prison. (Read more Paul Pelosi stories.)