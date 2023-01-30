2 Seminal Musicians Are Gone From the World

The music world is mourning two influential musicians. Tom Verlaine, guitarist and co-founder of the proto-punk band Television who influenced many bands while playing at ultra-cool downtown New York music venue CBGB alongside the Ramones, Patti Smith and Talking Heads, died Saturday at 73, the AP reports. And Barrett Strong, one of Motown’s founding artists and most gifted songwriters who sang lead on the company’s breakthrough single “Money (That’s What I Want)” and later collaborated with Norman Whitfield on such classics as “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “War” and “Papa Was a Rollin' Stone,” has died at 81, per the AP.

Verlaine died in New York City, surrounded by close friends after a brief illness, said Cara Hutchison from the Lede Company, a public relations firm. Though Television never found much commercial success, Verlaine’s jaggedly inventive playing as part of the band's two-guitar assault influenced many musicians. Television issued its groundbreaking debut album Marquee Moon in 1977—including the nearly 11-minute title track and “Elevation"—and the sophomore effort Adventure a year later. Verlaine released eight solo albums, and frequently served as accompanist to former paramour Patti Smith. More on his life and career here.