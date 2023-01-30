Driver Who Went Off Cliff With Family in Car Is Charged

A California man who was driving a Tesla that plunged off a cliff with his family inside has been charged with attempted murder. Prosecutors filed three counts against Dharmesh Patel, 41, of Pasadena, plus great bodily injury and domestic violence enhancements Monday in San Mateo County, the San Jose Mercury News reports. His wife and children survived the 250-foot fall from the Pacific Coast Highway, landing in the rocks alongside the Pacific Ocean, but were hospitalized in serious condition.

Patel was booked into jail after being released from a hospital Friday and is being held without bail, per KABC. Police first called the family's survival a miracle. The California Highway Patrol later said there was reason to believe the Jan. 2 plunge wasn't an accident. Investigators said that the vehicle is being examined, but that it doesn't appear the Tesla's automated features contributed to the crash. (Read more attempted murder stories.)