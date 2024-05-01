11 Historic Places US Is in Danger of Losing

They're structures as diverse as a lighthouse sitting in the middle of the Hudson River to a church that catered to Black coal miners in West Virginia—and they are on the brink of being lost. This according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation's annual list of America's "11 Most Endangered Historic Places," which it has put out every year since 1988. The list serves to highlight some of the nation's now-wobbly historic treasures, and the exposure often raises some cash. As NPR notes, Antietam National Battlefield "narrowly missed becoming the site of a shopping mall." A look at some of those on this year's list:
- Hudson-Athens Lighthouse, Athens, NY: Dating to 1874, it's one of only two "middle-of-the-river" lighthouses left on the Hudson River. And barring action, it's facing collapse within three years.
- Estate Whim Museum, Frederiksted, St. Croix, US Virgin Islands: The museum chronicles the lives of the slaves and later emancipated workers on the cotton and sugar plantation dating to Danish colonization. It's been hit by multiple hurricanes.
- Little Tokyo, Los Angeles, California: One of America's four remaining Japantowns is facing the threat of being displaced by transit projects and other development.
- Theodore Roosevelt High School, Gary, Indiana: "A traditionally Black school built in 1930, grads include members of the Jackson 5, pro athletes, and actors. It's been vacant since 2019.
