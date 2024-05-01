11 Historic Places US Is in Danger of Losing

They're structures as diverse as a lighthouse sitting in the middle of the Hudson River to a church that catered to Black coal miners in West Virginia—and they are on the brink of being lost. This according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation's annual list of America's "11 Most Endangered Historic Places," which it has put out every year since 1988. The list serves to highlight some of the nation's now-wobbly historic treasures, and the exposure often raises some cash. As NPR notes, Antietam National Battlefield "narrowly missed becoming the site of a shopping mall." A look at some of those on this year's list:

Hudson-Athens Lighthouse, Athens, NY: Dating to 1874, it's one of only two "middle-of-the-river" lighthouses left on the Hudson River. And barring action, it's facing collapse within three years.