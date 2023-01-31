In NYC's $11B Terminal, 'We Clearly F-ed This One Up'

Artist Georgia O'Keeffe's name is spelled wrong
Polly Davis Doig
Jan 31, 2023
Someone Etched a Typo Into Wall of New NYC Terminal
People walk past a mural in the new annex in Grand Central Station, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. After years of delays and massive cost overruns, one of the world's most expensive railway projects began shuttling its first passengers between Long Island to New York City's iconic Grand Central Terminal.   (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Somebody might want to buy the MTA a big, fat F—as a grade in spelling, or to etch into the shiny new walls of its $11.1 billion, typo-marred Long Island Rail Road terminal Grand Central Madison. The problem? Etched into the stone wall is this 1928 quote: "One can't paint New York as it is but rather as it is felt." The typo is not there, but rather in the artist to which the quote is attributed: "Georgia O'Keefe," who instead liked to spell her name Georgia O'Keeffe. (See the typo in this video.)

"We clearly f-ed this one up and it's being fixed," a tongue-in-cheek MTA Communications Director Tom Minton tells CBS News. O'Keeffe spent time in New York City in the 1920s painting a noted series of cityscapes, per Business Insider. Hers is among a series of quotes in the terminal, which opened Wednesday, by luminaries such as Toni Morrison and Lin-Manuel Miranda paying homage to the Big Apple. (Read more typographical error stories.)

