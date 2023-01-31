In NYC's $11B Terminal, 'We Clearly F-ed This One Up'

Somebody might want to buy the MTA a big, fat F—as a grade in spelling, or to etch into the shiny new walls of its $11.1 billion, typo-marred Long Island Rail Road terminal Grand Central Madison. The problem? Etched into the stone wall is this 1928 quote: "One can't paint New York as it is but rather as it is felt." The typo is not there, but rather in the artist to which the quote is attributed: "Georgia O'Keefe," who instead liked to spell her name Georgia O'Keeffe. (See the typo in this video.)

"We clearly f-ed this one up and it's being fixed," a tongue-in-cheek MTA Communications Director Tom Minton tells CBS News. O'Keeffe spent time in New York City in the 1920s painting a noted series of cityscapes, per Business Insider. Hers is among a series of quotes in the terminal, which opened Wednesday, by luminaries such as Toni Morrison and Lin-Manuel Miranda paying homage to the Big Apple. (Read more typographical error stories.)