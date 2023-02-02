Tyre Nichols' loved ones were joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, the Rev. Al Sharpton, director Spike Lee, and more than 2,000 others at his funeral in Memphis on Wednesday. The service was a celebration of the 29-year-old's life—and a call for justice. Nichols died three days after he was beaten by police officers earlier this month. In brief remarks, Harris said: "This violent act was not in the pursuit of public safety. It was not in the interest of keeping the public safe. One must ask, ‘Was it not in the interest of public safety that Tyre Nichols would be with us today? Was he also not entitled to the right to be safe?” The vice president added, "So when we talk about public safety, let us understand what it means in its truest form: Tyre Nichols should have been safe." More key moments:

Sharpton opened his eulogy by recognizing those present who had lost family members to police violence, including relatives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Eric Garner, the Guardian reports.