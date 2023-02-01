Man, 60, Dies After Fight at Middle School Basketball Game

A 60-year-old man died after tempers boiled over and a fight ensued at a middle school basketball game in Vermont, authorities say. State troopers were called to the Alburgh Community Education Center in Alburgh, northern Vermont, Tuesday night by somebody who said a large fight was happening, CBS Sports reports. Police say 60-year-old Russell Giroux, a participant in the brawl, asked to be taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans. The state medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The death is being investigated by state police and the Grand Isle County state’s attorney’s office, the AP reports. Police say the brawl happened at a seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans, WCAX reports. By the time officers arrived, the fight was over and many participants had left. WCAX says a viewer sent in video of the brawl, showing punches being thrown and people being shoved and tackled.