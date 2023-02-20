Most (and Least) Glamorous US Cities

If you're looking to get dolled up for a night on the town, predictably, the City That Never Sleeps is the place to get your glam on. New York City comes in at No. 1 by a non-country mile on LawnStarter's list of most glamorous American cities. The site gathered data on the 200 most populous cities in the US, and parsed it according to six categories: status and wealth, clubs, fine dining, beauty, fashion, and entertainment. Conversely, maybe save your sequins when you're in West Valley City, Utah, which comes out at the rather insulting No. 200 rank. Without further ado, the ranking cities and their scores:



Most glamorous cities

New York, 69.89 Los Angeles, 41.66 San Francisco, 34.76 Miami, 34.52 Chicago, 29.4 Las Vegas, 27.52 Houston, Texas, 26.66 Atlanta, Georgia, 25.63 Dallas, Texas, 24.27 Washington, DC, 21.65

Least glamorous cities