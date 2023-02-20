US /
Most (and Least) Glamorous US Cities

The Big Apple is the place to be; West Valley City, Utah, not so much
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 20, 2023 3:28 PM CST
Most Glamorous US Cities
Fireworks explode over the New York City skyline during a Fourth of July fireworks display in 2022, as seen from Weehawken, NJ.   (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

If you're looking to get dolled up for a night on the town, predictably, the City That Never Sleeps is the place to get your glam on. New York City comes in at No. 1 by a non-country mile on LawnStarter's list of most glamorous American cities. The site gathered data on the 200 most populous cities in the US, and parsed it according to six categories: status and wealth, clubs, fine dining, beauty, fashion, and entertainment. Conversely, maybe save your sequins when you're in West Valley City, Utah, which comes out at the rather insulting No. 200 rank. Without further ado, the ranking cities and their scores:

Most glamorous cities

  1. New York, 69.89
  2. Los Angeles, 41.66
  3. San Francisco, 34.76
  4. Miami, 34.52
  5. Chicago, 29.4
  6. Las Vegas, 27.52
  7. Houston, Texas, 26.66
  8. Atlanta, Georgia, 25.63
  9. Dallas, Texas, 24.27
  10. Washington, DC, 21.65

Least glamorous cities

  1. North Las Vegas, Nevada, 3.47
  2. Waco, Texas, 3.41
  3. Columbus, Georgia, 3.24
  4. Cape Coral, Florida, 3.15
  5. Moreno Valley, California, 2.96
  6. Brownsville, Texas, 2.71
  7. Laredo, Texas, 2.56
  8. Bridgeport, Connecticut, 2.07
  9. Warren, Michigan, 2.05
  10. West Valley City, Utah, 2.02
