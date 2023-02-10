Britney Spears on Intervention Rumors: 'Enough Is Enough!'

Earlier this week, TMZ published a report that claimed Britney Spears' inner circle had an imminent intervention in the works to confront the singer on her substance abuse and mental health issues. On Thursday, the 41-year-old pop star addressed those rumors, proclaiming on Instagram: "Enough is enough!" The TMZ report had mentioned that the gathering was to take place at a rented home in Los Angeles on Tuesday, rented by her manager due to what the outlet notes has been Spears' "erratic, volatile behavior"—behavior worsened by the fact that she's allegedly not taking her mood-stabilizing meds, yet taking other meds she shouldn't that "hype her up."

One source even said, "I'm afraid she's gonna die." Scheduled to have been in attendance at the intervention, which Spears was supposed to be lured to, were her manager, doctors, the interventionist, and husband Sam Asghari, the sources say. The plan was then set to involve Spears living in the house for a couple of months while she underwent counseling and other treatment. TMZ reports, however, that the plan blew up when Spears somehow got wind of it. On Thursday, Spears slammed the report in her Instagram post. "It makes me sick to my stomach that it's even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died," she wrote. "I mean at some point enough is enough !!!"

Spears also noted that she might have to take a hiatus from the social network because "there's obviously a lot of people who don't wish me well !!!" TMZ stood firm on Friday on its original reporting, adding sources who said it's a bad idea that the intervention got nixed. They added, among other things, that Spears is a "ticking time bomb" and that "she is very much a danger to herself and those around her." In addition to Spears herself dismissing the report, Asghari told Access Hollywood that "an intervention did not occur" and that "my wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances." He also said "speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately." (Read more Britney Spears stories.)