Actor Cody Longo Dies at 34

Cody Longo, an actor perhaps best known for his TV roles on the shows Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives, has died at age 34, reports CNN. Longo died in his sleep at his home in Austin, says rep Alex Gittleson. While an official cause of death has not been determined, Gittleson says Longo likely died from accidental alcohol poisoning, reports the New York Times. Longo had struggled with the addiction for years but was believed to have been sober recently, says the rep.

“Cody was our whole world,” says his wife, Stephanie Longo, in a statement, per USA Today. “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.” The couple had two children. Longo had an extensive acting resume, with credits including Medium; CSI: Crime Scene Investigation; CSI: NY; and the 2010 horror comedy Piranha 3D. He appeared on Days of Our Lives as the character Nicholas Alamain in 2011 and in the Nick at Nite series Hollywood Heights as Eddie Duran in 2012. Longo also was a musician and worked as a music supervisor on various shows. (Read other notable obituaries.)