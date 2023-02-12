Super Bowl Halftime Show: Rihanna's First Live Event in 7 Years

A halftime show that Rihanna promises will be “jam-packed” will sit at the center of the celebrity supplements to Super Bowl 57. But the 13-minute mini-extravaganza, her first live event in seven years, is only one part of the entertainment sideshow surrounding Sunday's big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, per the AP.

The length of the anthem has become one of the countless game elements up for betting. Oddsmakers have put the over-under on Stapleton's “Star Spangled Banner” at 2 minutes, 5 seconds. Babyface: This being the Super Bowl, one anthem is not enough. R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful."