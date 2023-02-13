CDC Officials 'Alarmed' at Plight of Teen Girls in US

A new CDC report paints a troubling picture of what it's like to be a teenage girl in America. On everything from depression to sexual assault to thoughts of suicide, the numbers from the 2021 survey are jarring. All in all, "America’s teen girls are engulfed in a growing wave" of sadness and trauma, says the CDC's Debra Houry, per STAT News.

30% of girls seriously considered attempting suicide, which is up about 60% from a decade ago, reports USA Today.

Nearly 60% experienced persistent sadness, meaning sadness every day for at least two weeks, which is about twice the rate of boys, reports the New York Times. For LGBTQ teen girls, the figure is closer to 70%.