Workers on Friday began removing a bridge over a Connecticut highway that was damaged in a fiery crash involving a gasoline tanker truck—a project expected to keep both sides of Interstate 95 closed through the weekend and extend a traffic nightmare on the major artery linking New England and New York. Crews took down metal fencing on the span in Norwalk before a large excavator began demolishing the concrete sides of the structure. Heavy equipment was brought in overnight. Gov. Ned Lamont said the hope is to reopen the highway by Monday morning, the AP reports.

The crash happened at around 5:30am Thursday on the southbound side of the highway. The tanker truck, carrying about 8,500 gallons of gas, burst into flames under the Fairfield Avenue bridge after a collision with a tractor trailer and a car. Officials said no one was seriously injured. The cause of the wreck is under investigation.