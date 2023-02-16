Father of Highland Park Shooter Is Indicted

A grand jury has indicted the father of the man accused of killing seven people at the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. Robert Crimo Jr. was indicted Wednesday on seven counts of reckless conduct in connection with his sponsorship of his son's application for a gun license in December 2019, about eight months after the son had attempted suicide by machete, per CBS News. A family member claimed the young man also threatened to "kill everyone" in September 2019, three months before he applied for a Firearm Owner's Identification card. Robert Crimo III had denied to authorities that he wanted to harm himself or others, per WLS.

As Illinois State Police found the son had no prior arrests, criminal record, or mental health issues, the license was granted to the 19-year-old with Crimo Jr.'s sponsorship. "Parents who help their kids get weapons of war are morally and legally responsible when those kids hurt others with those weapons," Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart tells CBS. The father and former mayoral candidate was charged in December and released on bail. He's attended his son's pretrial hearings in the meantime. Crimo III, now 22, is charged with 21 first-degree murder counts—three counts for each murder victim—48 counts of attempted murder, and 48 counts of aggravated battery. (Read more Highland Park mass shooting stories.)