Pastor Dies Trying to Recreate Jesus' 40-Day Fast

A pastor in Mozambique died during a fast that he intended to last for 40 days—the length of time Jesus is said to have fasted after his baptism. Francisco Barajah reportedly consumed neither food nor water during that period, though the Daily Beast sees the water part as unlikely, as the known record for surviving without water is 18 days. The Gospels of Matthew and Luke, which tell of Jesus' 40-day ordeal, do not specify whether he drank water.

How long Barajah made it is unclear; media reports variously indicate at least 25 or 38 days. By that time he had weakened to the point where he could no longer stand or walk. The BBC reports the Santa Trindade Evangelical Church founder was ultimately brought to a hospital in Beira by family and congregation members and was diagnosed with acute anemia and digestive organ failure. He died Wednesday at age 39. The Daily Beast points out magician David Blaine managed to survive on only water for 44 days, while the BBC cites two previous attempts by people to mimic Jesus' 40-day fast that also ended in death. (Read more fasting stories.)