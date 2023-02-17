MSU Shooter's Note Provides Possible Motive

Michigan State University mass shooter Anthony McRae was carrying a two-page handwritten note that could suggest a possible motive, police say. Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez told reporters Thursday that the 43-year-old listed more than a dozen possible targets, including MSU and a Meijer warehouse where he used to work, along with a school district in New Jersey and a local church, the Detroit Free Press reports. The list included businesses that McRae had been asked to leave. "The letter leaned toward that his motive may have been because he felt slighted or made to feel unimportant," Gonzalez said.

In his note, McRae also claimed to be the leader of a group of 20 killers. Police said they quickly determined that McRae acted alone, the Free Press reports. McRae's father said he was a loner who spent most of his time in his room and didn't have any friends, let alone 19 armed accomplices. Gonzalez said McRae was carrying two 9mm handguns, eight loaded magazines, two empty magazines, and a pouch with 50 loose rounds when he was confronted by officers Monday night, reports the Detroit News.

Gonzalez said police recovered journals and other writing from the home McRae shared with his father. Police said McRae was stopped nearly 4 miles from campus and shot himself without saying a word to officers after he was asked to show his hands. Three students were killed and five injured in the MSU mass shooting. During Thursday's press conference, Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee said a 2019 plea deal that allowed McRae to plead guilty to the lesser of two firearms charges he was facing will be scrutinized "for a long time." (Read more Michigan State University stories.)