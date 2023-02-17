Woman Killed, Boy Hurt in Fall Into Niagara Gorge

A 5-year-old boy was rescued after a 90-foot fall into the Niagara Gorge this week but it was too late to save his mother, authorities say. It's not clear how they fell into the gorge in the Cave of the Winds area of Niagara Falls State Park, but police say they do not believe it was an accident, CBS reports. State Parks Police Capt. Chris Rola said firefighters walked across ice at the bottom of the gorge to reach the pair. "It’s very icy down there," he told the Buffalo News. "It’s real tough terrain that our guy and our girls were able to get through and get to them ... but, as far as putting other people at risk, we were going to make every effort for that child that was still alive."

Rola said the boy, who had a head injury. was brought up in the Cave of the Winds elevator and taken to a hospital by a waiting helicopter. Authorities say the boy has undergone surgery and remains in critical condition. Authorities say an investigation is underway and they have spoken to people who were in the area, including the boy's father, CP24 reports. Police say the family isn't from the "immediate area." Police say they received calls around 12:30pm Monday that the mother and child had fallen after climbing a railing. Rola said police aren't aware of any prior event that could have led to the tragedy. (Read more Niagara Falls stories.)