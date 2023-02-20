Arrest Made in Killing of Los Angeles Bishop

An arrest has been made in the Saturday shooting of a Catholic bishop in his Los Angeles County home, the Los Angeles Times reports. The county Sheriff's Department confirmed the arrest and said details would be provided later, per the AP. Bishop David O’Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, was found dead in his bed Saturday afternoon. Sources tell the LAT that there were no signs of forced entry at the Hacienda Heights home and the crime is not believed to be random. The Sheriff’s Department said Sunday that deputies responding to a medical emergency call found O'Connell, who had been shot in the upper torso, and the case was being investigated as a homicide, reports NBC Los Angeles.

O'Connell, 69, was a priest for 45 years and was known as a "peacemaker" for his many years of work in gang intervention, the AP reports. His death shocked religious communities in Los Angeles and beyond. In Ireland, where O'Connell was born, Bishop Fintan Gavin of the Diocese of Cork and Ross said O'Connell "has always maintained his connection with family and friends in Cork." In Los Angeles, Archbishop Jose H. Gomez praised "Bishop Dave" as "a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant." He "had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honored and protected," Gomez said. (Read more archdiocese of Los Angeles stories.)