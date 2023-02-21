Liz Cheney Gives MTG a Civics Lesson

Marjorie Taylor Greene's call for "a national divorce" in which red states and blue states are separated isn't getting the warmest reception. Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Monday said her "rhetoric is destructive and wrong and—honestly—evil." The remainder of his initial tweet (read his full series here): "We don’t need a divorce, we need marriage counseling. And we need elected leaders that don’t profit by tearing us apart. We can disagree without hate. Healthy conflict was critical to our nation’s founding and survival."

Cox wasn't the only Republican to take to Twitter on the subject. Liz Cheney walked Greene through a "review [of] some of the governing principles of America," writing, "Our country is governed by the Constitution. You swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution.

Secession is unconstitutional. No member of Congress should advocate secession, Marjorie." (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)