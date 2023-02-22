Police: Parking Lot Argument Between 2 Women Turns Fatal

After an argument in the parking lot of a South Carolina Kroger, police say one woman spit at the other—and was then fatally shot. Around 4pm on Feb. 14, Alexandria Cress Borys, 26, was loading groceries into her car when she and suspect Christina Harrison, 23, "exchanged some words ... over who had the right-of-way," the local police chief tells Fox News. Harrison was driving a car at the time. The chief says that witnesses saw Borys allegedly spit at Harrison during the argument and Harrison then allegedly shoot Borys in the back of the head as she turned away.

Harrison allegedly fled the scene but turned herself in less than two hours later. Borys, the mother of a young son per a GoFundMe campaign set up for her, was pronounced dead at the scene. She had young children with her when she was killed, but her son may not have been among them; WIS-TV reports she was shopping with her sister-in-law, niece, and nephew. Six days prior to her death, her brother had also died after being shot. Harrison was charged with charged with murder, unlawfully carrying a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. (Read more South Carolina stories.)