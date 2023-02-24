Get Out of Ukraine, UN Tells Russia

In a lopsided vote, the UN General Assembly approved a resolution Thursday calling for the fighting to stop in Ukraine and Russia to leave the country it invaded a year ago. The nonbinding measure was approved 141-7 with 32 abstentions, CBS News reports. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called the vote historic. "You saw one year after Russia's illegal, unprovoked, full-scale invasion into Ukraine where the countries of the world stand," she said, per the Washington Post. "We showed where we stand–with Ukraine."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the vote affirms that it's not just Western nations that support his country's efforts to fight off the invasion, which began one year ago Friday. "This vote defies the argument that the global south does not stand on Ukraine's side," he said. "Many countries representing Latin America, Africa, Asia voted in favor." Only Belarus, North Korea, Syria, Eritrea, Mali, and Nicaragua sided with Russia, per the Hill. China was among the nations that abstained.

Earlier in the day, a large number of delegates to a European security conference walked out when a Russian representative began an address, per the BBC. On Friday, the anniversary of the invasion, President Biden and G-7 leaders will hold a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to coordinate support for his country, White House officials said. In New York, the UN Security Council is scheduled to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in attendance. For a year, Russia has blocked any effort going through the Security Council that would be enforceable concerning the invasion. (Read more Russia-Ukraine war stories.)