Musk Partially Reverses Exit From California

After moving his residence to Texas and threatening to pull all of Tesla out of California, Elon Musk has had a change of heart. With California Gov. Gavin Newsom at his side, Musk announced Wednesday that the automaker's global engineering headquarters will be in Palo Alto. The headquarters will be housed in office space once occupied by Hewlett Packard, the Verge reports. Tesla headquarters went to Austin more than a year ago after Musk expressed frustration with doing business in California. Now, Musk told CNBC this week, "We're a California-Texas company."

The EV automaker's CEO called the move to the former H-P headquarters "a poetic transition from the company that founded Silicon Valley to Tesla," per the Los Angeles Times. Musk wouldn't say whether the move to Palo Alto will generate new jobs, but he later tweeted that the company has engineering openings there. Tesla also has a factory in Fremont. Despite the intermittent tension between the company and the state, the governor's office said California has invested more than $3.2 billion in the company since 2009. (Read more Tesla stories.)