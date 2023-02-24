2M Air Fryers Recalled After Fires, Injuries Reported

Check the brand of your air fryer: About 2 million Cosori air fryers have been recalled after reports that some caught on fire, leading to 10 minor burn injuries and 23 incidents of property damage. In all, there have been 205 reports of the air fryers either catching fire or overheating, USA Today reports. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has a list of all the affected model numbers; in addition to the 2 million recalled in the US, 250,000 were sold in Canada and 21,000 in Mexico. They come in black, gray, white, blue, or red, with sizes of 3.7 quarts or 5.8 quarts.

The CPSC says the recall is due to the fact that "a wire connection in the air fryers can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards." Impacted customers can call or email Cosori, or register online at recall.cosori.com, but whatever they do, they are advised to stop using the air fryers right away. Cosori will provide either a replacement air fryer or another product, at the consumer's request. The affected units were sold for between $70 and $130 at stores nationwide including Best Buy, Target, and Home Depot from June 2018 through December 2022; they were also sold online on Amazon and a number of other sites. (Read more product recall stories.)