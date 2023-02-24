Biden Has His First 2024 Primary Challenger

Marianne Williamson is once again running for president. The progressive activist, spiritual leader, and author is the first Democrat to confirm a 2024 run, which will pit her against President Joe Biden in the primary, assuming he does in fact run for re-election. Williamson also ran for president the last time around, but exited the race in January 2020, the Hill reports. Among her talking points during what Fox News calls her "longshot" previous campaign were a call for reparations and the idea of establishing a Department of Peace.

"I wouldn’t be running for president if I didn’t believe I could contribute to harnessing the collective sensibility that I feel is our greatest hope at this time," Williamson told the student-run Medill News Service, which is run out of Northwestern University. During the interview she confirmed she will be officially launching a campaign; she'd previously teased an announcement in Washington, DC, on March 4 that many expected would be her formalizing her candidacy. After that date, she's expected to travel to the early primary states of South Carolina, New Hampshire, Michigan and Nevada. She's been making not-so-veiled remarks in other interviews lately indicating she feels good about challenging Biden, like "You can appreciate what the president has done—defeating the Republicans in 2020—and still feel it is time to move on." (Read more Marianne Williamson stories.)