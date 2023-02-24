Florida Killer's Last Words Are for DeSantis, and They're Vulgar

Donald Dillbeck was executed in Florida Thursday night, and the convicted murderer used his final words to speak out against the state's governor. "I know I hurt people when I was young. I really messed up," said Dillbeck, who killed Faye Lamb Vann in 1990 after escaping from a work-release job after already having been sentenced to life behind bars for murdering a deputy in 1979, when he was 15. "But I know Ron DeSantis has done a lot worse," he continued, per the Tallahassee Democrat. "He's taken a lot from a lot of people. I speak for all men, women and children. He's put his foot on our necks."

He also got vulgar, per the Daily Beast, ending his sentiment with the suggestion that "Ron DeSantis and other people like him can suck our d---s." On the day DeSantis signed Dillbeck's death warrant last month, he also floated the idea of a major switch to Florida law so that just a supermajority could sentence someone to death, rather than a unanimous jury being required. As for the family of Dillbeck's victim, they released a statement saying, "We are grateful to Governor DeSantis for carrying out the sentence." (Read more Florida stories.)