College Player's Pre-Game Ritual Seen as Awful Timing

Before his team's win on Saturday, star Alabama player Brandon Miller did his usual pre-game ritual: After his name was announced in the starting lineup, a teammate gave him a fake weapons pat-down. Watch it via video tweeted by WVTM sports anchor Ryan Hennessy. The problem? Last week, court testimony linked Miller to a fatal shooting, and his continued use of the pat-down is not sitting well with critics. Coverage:

The shooting: On Jan. 15, 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris was fatally shot in Tuscaloosa while sitting in a car, reports Al.com. Miller faces no charges in the young mother's slaying, but prosecutors say he transported the gun used in the shooting. They say then-teammate Darius Miles (he has since been kicked off the team) texted Miller and asked him to bring him Miles' gun. Prosecutors say after Miller did so, Miles gave it to Michael "Buzz" Davis, who fired the shots that that killed Harris. Miles and Davis have been charged with murder. The shooting allegedly stemmed from a confrontation after a night out at a sports bar.