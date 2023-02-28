God Save the King From Trying to Find a Band to Play Coronation

Harry Styles, Adele, Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Spice Girls all can't do it; get out the B-list
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 28, 2023 3:26 PM CST
Charles Just Can't Get No Satisfaction (Or a Band for His Big Day)
King Charles III pays a visit to The Felix Project in Poplar, East London, to recognize the staff, volunteers and partner organizations who work to provide meals to some of London's most vulnerable people, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.   (Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/Pool Photo via AP)

Here's hoping King Charles has his date to his coronation all locked down, because as Fox News reports, Buckingham Palace is having a hard time finding British musical royalty to headline the event. Harry Styles? On tour, technically with availability, but his crew needs some downtime. Sir Elton John? On his farewell tour in Europe. Spice Girls? "Too many schedules for too many ladies," per TMZ. Ed Sheeran? Touring conflicts. Adele? No reason, apparently, but no.

There's hope, Christopher Andersen, author of The King, tells Fox: "I wouldn't panic quite yet. Joss Stone is a friend of the younger royals and can usually be counted on." And help might come from the former colonies: "There is also a long list of American pop stars chomping at the bit to perform." Other possibilities include Lionel Richie, Take That sans Robbie Williams, and Olly Murs. The big day for the new king is May 6. (Charles got dissed by Australia.)

