Folks in Fremont, California are walking around with smiles on their faces, per WalletHub
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 13, 2023 1:18 PM CDT
One City Is America's Happiest
Stock photo of some pretty cheerful-looking Americans. Wonder where they live.   (Getty Images/ViewApart)

If you're seeking contentment in a world that seems extra stressful these days, WalletHub is on the case. The site looked at more than 180 of the biggest cities in America, examining 30 metrics in three main categories: emotional and physical well-being, which covers everything from life expectancy and satisfaction, depression rates, and physical health to how much sleep people are getting; income and employment (think households making more than $75K annually, job security, and commute times); and community and environment, which looks at such factors as separation and divorce rates, how much parkland there is, and how much average leisure time residents get each day. Fremont, California, comes out on top as America's happiest city, while Detroit lies at the bottom of the list. Here, the other cities that round out the top and bottom 10:

Most Happy Cities

  1. Fremont, California (No. 1 in "Emotional & Physical Well-Being," "Community & Environment" categories)
  2. San Jose, California
  3. Madison, Wisconsin
  4. Overland Park, Kansas
  5. San Francisco
  6. Irvine, California
  7. Columbia, Maryland
  8. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  9. South Burlington, Vermont
  10. Burlington, Vermont (No. 1 in "Income & Employment" category)

Least Happy Cities
  1. Gulfport, Mississippi
  2. Columbus, Georgia
  3. Jackson, Mississippi
  4. Augusta, Georgia
  5. Memphis, Tennessee (last in "Income & Employment" category)
  6. Montgomery, Alabama
  7. Cleveland (last in "Community & Environment" category)
  8. Shreveport, Louisiana
  9. Huntington, West Virginia (last in "Emotional & Physical Well-Being" category)
  10. Detroit
See how other cities fared here. (This is the happiest state in America.)

