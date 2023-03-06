Pete Davidson and His New Girlfriend Crash Into a House

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are OK after a Saturday night car crash in Beverly Hills, according to gossip site TMZ. The former Saturday Night Live star and Wonders, the actress he's been romantically linked to since December, had been photographed together in Hawaii earlier in the day. But by 11pm they were back in California—Davidson had even presented at the Kids' Choice Awards earlier in the evening—and witnesses say Davidson was speeding in a Mercedes in a Beverly Hills neighborhood, with Wonders as a passenger, when he lost control of the vehicle, jumped a curb, crashed into a fire hydrant and then skidded across the lawn and into the side of a home. Witnesses say no one was injured in the incident.

Sources say no arrests were made or citations issued, and that no intoxicants are believed to have been involved, but that an investigation is underway. Davidson and Wonders first met in 2021 while filming the movie Bodies Bodies Bodies, Us reports, but they weren't linked romantically until December 2022, after Davidson split with first Kim Kardashian and then Emily Ratajkowski earlier that year and Wonders, who is also known for her role in the HBO Max series Generation, broke up with actor Charles Melton. A source told People last month that Davidson and Wonders didn't seem to be planning on a "long-term" romance. (Read more Pete Davidson stories.)