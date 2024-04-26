LA Prosecutors: Weinstein Won't Get Same Break Here

Reactions are pouring in after the New York Court of Appeals overturned former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's 2020 convictions for first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape on Thursday, finding the inclusion of testimony from accusers about uncharged conduct violated his right to a free trial. Among those speaking out: Weinstein lawyers who see new hope for his appeal in California, and New York prosecutors who hope to retry him.



'Victory' for the 'unpopular': Weinstein lawyer Arthur Aidala called it a "victory for every criminal defendant in the state of New York" and one that shows the law must be fairly applied even to "people who are very unpopular in our society," per the BBC. Lawyers adds it could improve Weinstein's chances of success in appealing his 16-year sentence for rape in California, per the Guardian. More on that below.