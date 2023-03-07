Dead Sharks on a Beach Were Missing Their Livers

First Cocaine Bear, now Disemboweling Orcas? The former may be fiction, but marine biologists say the second are all too real and recently attacked a group of sharks off South Africa.

Twenty dead sharks—19 broad nosed seven-gill and one spotted gully, all females measuring up to 7.5 feet—washed up on a beach in Gansbaai, about 100 miles from Cape Town. They were torn open and missing their livers and had orca teeth marks on their pectoral fins. Marine biologist Ralph Watson characterizes the orcas' technique as "surgical": the liver "flops out" when the pectoral girdle chest area is opened, giving the orcas access to a "very nutritious organ, full of oils." The culprits. The AFP says it best: "All evidence points to 'Port' and 'Starboard,' an infamous pair of killer whales spotted off Gansbaai only three days earlier." Starboard has previously been seen killing a great white with the assistance of other orcas. The duo have been known to scientists since 2015.