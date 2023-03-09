Latest Crypto Failure Touches 'Real' Bank System

It's a familiar story of late: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were sinking in value on Thursday after a financial entity's high-profile collapse. In this case, the entity is Silvergate Bank. But this one is different from the collapse late last year of crypto exchange FTX, as Elizabeth Lopatto explains at the Verge. The headline sums it up: "Uh, oh! The crypto collapse has reached the real financial system." Details:

Silvergate didn't start with a focus on crypto—it began with real estate—but it got heavily involved with bitcoin in 2014, writes Lopatto. Through its Silvergate Exchange Network, it allowed crypto exchanges such as Coinbase, Gemini, and Kraken to easily move money around.