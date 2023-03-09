Biden Plan Goes in Opposite Direction of GOP Wishes

President Biden unveiled the third budget of his presidency on Thursday. If you're tempted to get deep in the weeds on its details, be aware of one crucial detail: It "has no chance of becoming reality," writes Jim Tankersley at the New York Times. Still, the $6.9 trillion spending plan is seen as an important political marker in upcoming talks with Republicans, including on raising the debt ceiling. Some key points from coverage:

Deficit cuts: The plan is an increase from the $6.3 trillion the White House expects the federal government will spend in the current fiscal year, and it would cut federal budget deficits by about $3 trillion over the next decade, per the Wall Street Journal. Full story.