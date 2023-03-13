Employees of Failed Bank Put Corporate Swag on eBay

As a brand, Silicon Valley Bank has taken a nosedive since federal regulators shut it down on Friday. Still, this presents a unique opportunity to own a piece of US banking history, while supplies last. SVB-branded swag is showing up on eBay, as employees do a bit of liquidating of their own, Insider reports. Items up for auction include a beanie and scarf, with logo, advertised as never worn; a laptop backpack reportedly worn only to the office, and ballcaps—all billed as authentic employee owned. It's too late to snap up a tumbler and coffee mug reading, "We speak and act with integrity."

Some of the listings included hard-luck pitches, with one seller saying a sale is needed to pay the rent. Another from a seller who reported being a data scientist at the bank acknowledged a coffee mug's scratches, per the Hill. But those marks "just tell my story of grinding, analyzing, and ultimately failing to help the bank use data to help the bank and its customers have success," the listing says. On the low end is a picnic set, with its flatware still wrapped in plastic, listed with a starting bid of $9.99. At the top is a meat and cheese board with a buy-it-now price of $249.99, billed as an "authentic employee gift." (Read more Silicon Valley Bank stories.)