Trump: Actually, January 6 Violence Was Pence's Fault

It didn't take long for Donald Trump to hit back at Mike Pence after Pence took aim at the former president over the weekend. Pence had blamed Trump for the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, but, while speaking to reporters aboard his plane Monday en route to Iowa for his first visit to the state since announcing his 2024 presidential run, Trump said the violence was Pence's fault because the then-vice president wouldn't reject the electoral college votes in Congress that day, which Trump and his supporters wanted Pence to do.

"Had he sent the votes back to the legislatures, they wouldn’t have had a problem with Jan. 6, so in many ways you can blame him for Jan. 6,” Trump said, per the Washington Post and the Guardian. "Had he sent them back to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, the states, I believe, number one, you would have had a different outcome. But I also believe you wouldn’t have had ‘Jan. 6’ as we call it.”

Referring to legislation passed in December that clarified a VP cannot, in fact, overturn an election, Trump claimed that Pence must have "had the right to send them back, otherwise they wouldn’t have changed the Voting Act," the Hill reports. He continued, "They all said, ‘He didn’t have any rights at all, he was a human conveyor belt, he had no rights even if it was fraud.’ And then the day after he did it, they said, ‘Now we’re going to change it so he doesn’t do it.’ Meaning, you understand that, meaning he had the right to do it.” (Read more Donald Trump stories.)