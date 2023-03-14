Girl, 13, Found Locked in Shed 2 Weeks After Vanishing

A 13-year-old girl who went missing from Dallas, Texas, nearly two weeks ago has been found alive in North Carolina. Police say the teen met the 34-year-old suspect, Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho, on an app and he groomed her and convinced her to run away from her family, NBC DFW reports. After the FBI received a tip that local officials quickly acted on Friday, she was found locked in a shed at the property where Camacho had been staying. "He live with me two years, he don’t show that he was that kind of person, so I don’t know why he do that," the owner of the residence tells WXII 12. The property owner says Camacho did not live in the main residence and she was unaware he had the girl with him.

Around the time the girl was last seen in Dallas on March 1, a vehicle registered to a North Carolina address was spotted on surveillance footage from around the girl's home. "This is how kids are sold into human trafficking. They're not being able to be kids," the sheriff of Davidson County, where the girl was found, says. "We have to have classes to teach our kids to be careful with social media. ... If it doesn't stop at home, it comes to the schools and the teachers have that responsibility. If it doesn't stop there it comes to us, unfortunately." Camacho faces charges including felonies for child abduction, felonious restraint of a child, human trafficking, rape of a person under 15, and indecent liberties with a child, and faces life in prison without parole if convicted. (Read more Texas stories.)