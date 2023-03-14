Teen, 2 Stolen Horses Killed in Dallas Crash

The theft of three horses ended in tragedy on a Dallas road, police say. NBC-DFW reports that a 14-year-old died at the scene and two other teens, ages 16 and 17, were hospitalized in stable condition after a vehicle crashed into a group on horseback early Tuesday. Police said the driver remained at the scene and is not expected to face charges, the Dallas Morning News reports. The crash happened around 5:30am at Great Trinity Forest and Julius Schepps Freeway, police said in a release. Police said the teens were on horses that were later determined to have been stolen. One horse died at the scene, a second was euthanized by a veterinarian, and the third was injured but is expected to survive. (Read more Dallas stories.)