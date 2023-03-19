Report: UBS, Credit Suisse Might Have 'Shotgun Wedding'

Switzerland's two biggest banks could announce a merger deal as soon as Sunday night, with regulators scrambling to finalize a deal between UBS and its troubled rival Credit Suisse before markets open on Monday, sources tell the Financial Times. The insiders say UBS has offered to buy Credit Suisse for $1 billion in an all-share deal that would value the bank at the equivalent of 27 cents a share, well below the $2.01 the shares closed at on Friday after days of turmoil that added to worries about the world's banking system. The sources tell the FT that the Swiss government plans to bring in emergency legislation to bypass a shareholder vote on the merger.

Credit Suisse is one of around 30 banks worldwide considered so important that they are "too big to fail," though it has been struggling with issues including money laundering investigations for years, the BBC reports. Switzerland's central bank offered the bank a lifeline of almost $54 billion last week after its largest shareholder, the Saudi National Bank, said it would not put more money into the money-losing bank. Sources tell Reuters that UBS is seeking at least $6 billion from the Swiss government as part of the deal to cover the costs of winding down parts of Credit Suisse's business.

Mohammed El-Erian, chief economic advisor to German financial services firm Allianz, tells the BBC that Swiss authorities are intervening to maintain confidence in the banking system. "This is not a voluntary action, this is a shotgun wedding and it's being done in order to restore financial stability," he says. "Without it Credit Suisse may end up in a death spiral, in which it finds it much harder to undertake its banking activities." (Read more Credit Suisse stories.)