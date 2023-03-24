Utah Parent Says Bible Is 'Porn' Under Book Ban Law

Frustrated that titles like The Bluest Eye from Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison have been removed from schools as a result of Utah's new book-banning law, one parent is pushing to have the Bible banned. "You'll no doubt find that the Bible ... has 'no serious values for minors' because it's pornographic by our new definition," the parent wrote in a request to the Davis County School District, which was obtained by the Salt Lake Tribune with names redacted. It cites Utah's book-banning law, passed last year with backing from conservative parents groups, which blocks books containing "explicit sexual arousal, stimulation, masturbation, intercourse, sodomy or fondling" from classrooms and school libraries.

Among the books targeted by the groups is The Bluest Eye, in which a young girl suffers sexual abuse by her father. But "Utah Parents United left off one of the most sex-ridden books around: the Bible," reads the request, per Fox News. It lists the book's topics of concern as "incest, onanism, bestiality, prostitution, genital mutilation, fellatio, dildos, rape, and even infanticide." It also includes several Bible quotes, including one from Genesis 19:8 in which a father asks that men do "as you wish" to his virgin daughters. The request was submitted Dec. 11. A review process usually takes 60 days. However, a district rep tells the Tribune that the case has been delayed due to a backlog.

A school policy states religious books can't be banned but may be subject to restrictions, per Fox. However, there's debate about how this would mesh with the law. "If the books that have been banned so far are any indication for way lesser offenses, this should be a slam dunk," according to the request, which questions the targeting of texts by and about LGBTQ people and those of color in a school district that's been "under investigation for being racist." A 2021 Justice Department report found Davis had intentionally ignored "serious and widespread" racial harassment, per the Tribune. The district also settled a lawsuit with the American Civil Liberties Union in 2012 after removing a book about a child with same-sex parents, KUTV reports. (Read more book ban stories.)