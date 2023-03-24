You'd think Taco Bell would be the first major fast-food chain to offer morning tacos, but a different eatery entirely now has them on the menu. As Insider puts it, "the breakfast wars are heating up again," as Dunkin' makes a front-line push with its Wednesday debut of Breakfast Tacos, "just in time to keep guests fueled at the first sign of spring," per a release. The dish will feature a warm flour tortilla stuffed with "scrambled eggs, melted sharp white cheddar cheese, fire-roasted corn, and a drizzle of tangy lime crema for a refreshing finish." Bacon bits sprinkled on top are optional for the tacos, which, despite their name, are available all day and will sell for under $3, depending on location.

Both Insider and Axios note that the fast-food industry is once again turning an eye to a.m.-centric menu items, especially as consumers are heading out more now that the worst of the pandemic appears to be over. Some restaurants had nixed or significantly reduced their breakfast meals over the past few years, including McDonald's, which no longer offers their breakfast items around the clock. Now, however, data from the NPD Group finds that morning meal traffic "has fully recovered from pandemic declines," with a 13% spike during that time of day when comparing this past January to January 2022.

Although McDonald's hasn't once more opened up its all-day breakfast menu, it's now partnering with Krispy Kreme to sell the latter chain's doughnuts in Kentucky. Other fast-food establishments have been jumping into the game, too: Taco Bell offers a wide variety of breakfast items (though not tacos, ironically), and chains such as Burger King, Wendy's, and Carl's Jr. have also added on breakfast items, per Good Morning America. As for the Dunkin' Breakfast Tacos, the company tells Axios they'll be on the menu at least through the spring and summer. Plans beyond that are unclear. (Read more Dunkin' stories.)