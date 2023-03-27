California's Ski Season Could Last Until August

A few of California's ski resorts have announced they'll be staying open into summer, thanks to the massive snowfall the state has gotten this season. Palisades Tahoe said that after the Lake Tahoe area's second snowiest winter on record, it would keep the alpine portion of the resort open through the July 4 weekend, CNN reports. Tahoe's Heavenly Mountain Resort is staying open until May 7. And Mammoth Mountain, in the Sierra Nevadas, will be open until the end of July—and possibly longer, the Wall Street Journal reports.

"We aim to keep lifts spinning until as long as conditions allow, which definitely could go into August this season," communications director Lauren Burke said, noting that the resort is currently 5 inches away from breaking its record for most snowfall in a season: 668 inches, set in 2010. "Spring skiing and riding conditions are going to be the best we’ve ever seen with the mountain in mid-winter form." Even ski resorts further south, such as Big Bear and Mountain High, have announced plans to stay open through April. Atmospheric rivers have been deluging California with rain and snow for weeks, but the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently announced those conditions will likely die down next month. (Read more California stories.)