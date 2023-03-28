Amazon Driver Walked Right Through a Police Standoff

One Amazon delivery driver was apparently so hellbent on doing his job that he walked through a police standoff in North Carolina, reports the Guardian. The scene unfolded in Cary, North Carolina, when the driver showed up last month and strode past several police cars and cops to make his drop. Officers eventually took the package from him, and the driver then turned to snap a photo to verify the package had been delivered. As CBS News reports, video of the scene posted on March 18 and has since gone viral, with upward of 7 million views.

"Amazon hard at work," the woman shooting the video says. "In the midst of a standoff, he's going to deliver his package." Several commenters claiming to be Amazon drivers chimed in, saying their experience was make the delivery or lose your job. One commenter wrote: "More scared of Jeff Bezos than getting taken out." The story gets darker, with the Guardian reporting that the man in the standoff with police eventually took his own life. (Read more Amazon stories.)