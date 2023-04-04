This Wisconsin Election Has Huge Implications

One common theme in coverage about Tuesday's judicial election in Wisconsin emerges quickly: It's "the single most important American election of 2023," is how Reid J. Epstein puts it in the New York Times. The "most consequential election of 2023" reads the headline above an analysis in the Atlantic by Ronald Brownstein. Similar sentiments abound. A look at coverage explaining why:

The election: Liberal Janet Protasiewicz is running against conservative Dan Kelly for a seat on the deadlocked state Supreme Court. The seven-member court has been under conservative control for 15 years, and a win by Protasiewicz would change that, per the AP.

The stakes: The fate of abortion rights in the state is getting the most attention, but a win by Protasiewicz could also lead to the redrawing of gerrymandered legislative maps that have helped Republicans control the state legislature in the battleground state, per Politico. On abortion, if Protasiewicz wins, Wisconsin would almost certainly become the first state to allow abortion again after banning it in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, per the Times.